Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

