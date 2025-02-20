Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 433 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after buying an additional 702,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

