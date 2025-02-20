Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 76769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Separately, UBS Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

