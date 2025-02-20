Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 76769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.