1,064,472 Shares in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Purchased by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,064,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,000. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 7.0% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned about 0.49% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter.
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10.
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile
The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.