1,064,472 Shares in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Purchased by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,064,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,000. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 7.0% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned about 0.49% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.