11,011 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
