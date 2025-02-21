111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YI opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.41.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
