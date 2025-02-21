111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YI opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

111 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new position in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

