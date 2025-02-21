136,885 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF makes up 2.3% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,112,371 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,947,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,269,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.