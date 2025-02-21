1,752 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 434.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.13 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

