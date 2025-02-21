18,600 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $175,652,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 949.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,625,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,385 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

