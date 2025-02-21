2,425 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OMF opened at $56.01 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

View Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.