3,206 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 809,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 136,224 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.