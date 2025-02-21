3,943 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 182,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,002.18. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,581 shares of company stock worth $8,059,840. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

