42,000 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Caleres by 37.3% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Caleres by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

