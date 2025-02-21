514 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $504.02 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.00 and a 1-year high of $509.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.91.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.57%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

