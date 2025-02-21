600 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.