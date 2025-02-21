Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Abtech Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Abtech Company Profile
Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.
