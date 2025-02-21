Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

ADBE opened at $454.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.61. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

