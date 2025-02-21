Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $43,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.