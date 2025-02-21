Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.71, with a volume of 180636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,814 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,949,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

