Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.