AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40, Zacks reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.59%.
AdvanSix Stock Performance
AdvanSix stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.06. 75,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix
In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,429.25. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $354,132. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
