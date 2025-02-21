Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

DAUG stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

