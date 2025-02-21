Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.