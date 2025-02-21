Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

