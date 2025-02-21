agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. 2,453,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,095,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,007.32. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

