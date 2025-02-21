Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.