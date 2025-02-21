Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.