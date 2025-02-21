Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

