Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $113.54 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

