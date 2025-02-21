Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 32,159,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 28,848,545 shares.The stock last traded at $143.23 and had previously closed at $135.97.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
