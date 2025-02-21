Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

