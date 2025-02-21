Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.00. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 228,730 shares traded.

Specifically, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

