Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.53%. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

