Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 248,316 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $261,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $226.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.