Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $129.65 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,516 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $129,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 677,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

