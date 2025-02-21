Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram Sells 29,066 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68.

GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

