ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,585,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 830% from the previous session’s volume of 277,906 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $25.62.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

