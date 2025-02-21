Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.07.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
