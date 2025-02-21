Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 1,336,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 263,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,905,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

