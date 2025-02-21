American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,488 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,960.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,906.65. This represents a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 4.1 %

NYC opened at $11.01 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.