American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 26522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,523.20. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $789,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

