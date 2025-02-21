Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 488,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,375. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

