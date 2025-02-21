Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE COLD traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 936,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,840. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.