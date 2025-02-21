Amit Gupta Sells 46,857 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $59,427.20.

On Friday, January 3rd, Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $21,887.88.

Cardlytics Trading Down 5.1 %

CDLX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.