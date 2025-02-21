Amit Gupta Sells 46,857 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $59,427.20.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $21,887.88.
Cardlytics Trading Down 5.1 %
CDLX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.