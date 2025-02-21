Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 991.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,320,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

