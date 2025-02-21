Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.19.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

