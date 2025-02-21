Analyzing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -16.57% -9.57% -4.47% MarketWise 1.20% -1.89% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MeridianLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $303.62 million 4.64 -$42.54 million ($0.67) -27.81 MarketWise $448.18 million 0.44 $1.78 million $0.12 5.10

This table compares MeridianLink and MarketWise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MeridianLink has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MeridianLink and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 2 3 2 0 2.00 MarketWise 0 1 0 0 2.00

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $22.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.80%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Summary

MarketWise beats MeridianLink on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions. In addition, the company provides analytics and business intelligence tools through MeridianLink Engage, MeridianLink Consulting, MeridianLink Data Connect, and MeridianLink Insight; Data Verification Software Solution, a cloud-based order fulfillment hub for bankers and credit officers; and loan origination systems, other credit decisioning tools, and additional solution modules. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

