Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 54.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.