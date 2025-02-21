Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 301217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,279,229.87. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Mckenna acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.54 per share, with a total value of $990,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $2,903,556. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.