AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Sells $760,662.27 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Shane Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $1,091,461.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

