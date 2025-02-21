Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $434.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.99 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

